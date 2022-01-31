Contrasting Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.32 -$262.89 million ($1.11) -7.80 EQT $3.06 billion 2.61 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.40

Berry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -22.15% 2.81% 1.36% EQT N/A 1.60% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 EQT 0 0 12 0 3.00

Berry presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. EQT has a consensus price target of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Berry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Berry has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

