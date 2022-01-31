Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.