Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLW. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 304,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 36,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

