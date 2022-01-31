Corteva (CTVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTVA opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

