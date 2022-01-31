Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. Corteva has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Corteva by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Corteva by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,445,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,159,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

