Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Coursera stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,930. Coursera has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $20,103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,849,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

