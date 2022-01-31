Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PFE opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

