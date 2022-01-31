Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe stock opened at $520.31 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

