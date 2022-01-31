Cowen Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $110.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

