Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($55.32).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.97) to GBX 4,400 ($59.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,660 ($49.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,692.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,751.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,330 ($44.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($56.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Adam Couch acquired 1,402 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($47.87) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,111.39).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

