Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 10,000 Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

