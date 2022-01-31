Creative Planning Sells 4,890 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Creative Planning cut its stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AppHarvest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

