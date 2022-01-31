Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $36,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

