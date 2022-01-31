Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,220 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

