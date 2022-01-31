Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,608,287 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,608,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.