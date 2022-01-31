Credit Suisse AG Sells 285,234 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,234 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $36,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

