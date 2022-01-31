Credit Suisse AG Sells 82,220 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,220 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corteva by 492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 123,673 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Corteva by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

