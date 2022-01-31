Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.31.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$59.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.49.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.