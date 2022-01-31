Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 164.3% in January

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,900 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the December 31st total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

