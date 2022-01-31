Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 412.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

CRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.00) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.91) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:CRST traded up GBX 14.70 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321.50 ($4.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,260,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,054. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 300.16 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.33). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.75. The company has a market cap of £826.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($124,662.71). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,085.27).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

