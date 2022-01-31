Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,575,878.40 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 78,480 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

Shares of CRCT opened at $18.98 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,291,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.