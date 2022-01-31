Critical Review: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alphabet alerts:

This table compares Alphabet and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alphabet and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 28 0 2.97 Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $3,235.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Yalla Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.04%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 9.69 $40.27 billion $103.84 25.67 Yalla Group $134.93 million 5.83 $3.21 million $0.41 13.34

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Yalla Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.