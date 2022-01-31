Critical Review: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Kidoz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.32 $4.27 million N/A N/A Kidoz $7.15 million 7.87 $100,000.00 $0.01 42.84

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pop Culture Group and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidoz has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Given Kidoz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10%

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Kidoz on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

