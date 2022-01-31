Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 134.5% in January

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

