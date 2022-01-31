Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
OTCMKTS:CYVF opened at $67.50 on Monday. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.
About Crystal Valley Financial
