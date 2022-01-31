CSW Industrials’ (CSWI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.91.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

