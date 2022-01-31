CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CTRRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.87 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

