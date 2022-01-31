CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUB. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CUB opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$194.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

