CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CVHL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. CV has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get CV alerts:

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.