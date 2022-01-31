CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS CVHL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. CV has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
CV Company Profile
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.