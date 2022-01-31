CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $61,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,732. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

