DA Davidson Comments on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UBSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Bankshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

