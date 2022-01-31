Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 12.2% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 4,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,190,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

DADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

