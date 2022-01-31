Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 12.2% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 4,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,190,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
DADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
