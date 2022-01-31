Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Cap of $368,288.29

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $368,288.29 and $2,469.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.65 or 0.06967206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,345.70 or 0.99849427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,097,615 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

