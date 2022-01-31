Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $49.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,832. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

