Decentral Games (DG) One Day Volume Hits $586,167.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $130.63 million and $586,167.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 391,619,567 coins and its circulating supply is 387,573,858 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

