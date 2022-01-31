Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,674. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $285.81 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

