Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $204,184.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $204,184.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,536,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

