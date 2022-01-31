Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $80.77 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Dero has a market capitalization of $80.77 million and approximately $330,866.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00018844 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.69 or 0.06979111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00286062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.00750984 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00377357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00238030 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,159,000 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.