Desjardins Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.47.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

