Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.30 million and a PE ratio of 54.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$51.99 and a 1 year high of C$67.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.46.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 106.46%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

