Deutsche Bank AG Has $523,000 Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ooma were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

OOMA stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $414.12 million, a PE ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.