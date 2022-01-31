Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

RAPT opened at $19.86 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $586.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

