Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $15.54 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

