Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

PHO opened at $51.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

