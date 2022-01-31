Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,398 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 221.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

