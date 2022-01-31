Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.
Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 136,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
