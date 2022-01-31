Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 136,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

