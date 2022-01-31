Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRNA. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 780,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.22 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

