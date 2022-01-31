DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

