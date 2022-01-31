Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce sales of $234.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.07 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $900.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $904.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $950.53 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $965.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.85. 285,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

