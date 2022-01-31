DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,247,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,064 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

